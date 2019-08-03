United pilots arrested, accused of intoxication prior to US-bound flight from UK

Two United Airlines pilots were arrested at Glasgow Airport in Scotland on Saturday morning after allegedly failing a breath test prior to boarding a flight bound for Newark, N.J..

Police Scotland said the men, aged 45 and 61, were being held under a transportation safety law that covers on the job intoxication and impairment for aviation.

TWO PLANES INTERCEPTED OVER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S NJ GOLF CLUB FOR ENTERING NO-FLY ZONE

Authorities say that officers were called to the airport at 7:35 a.m. and the two men were arrested prior to boarding United Airlines flight 162.

The flight was scheduled to leave Glasgow Airport at 9:00 a.m. and was canceled following the arrests.

"We regret that our flight for today from GLA to EWR, UA162, has been canceled because of crew availability," United tweeted.

Under Scottish law, the legal alcohol limit for pilots, navigators and other flight personnel subjected to breath tests is less than half the drink-drive limit for motorists on the country's roads.

MASSIVE SAUNA FIRE NEARLY DESTROYS HOLIDAY INN HOTEL IN ENGLAND: REPORTS

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said: “This morning Police Scotland did attend before the United Airlines flight UA162, going to Newark. The flight was subsequently cancelled.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A police spokeswoman told the BBC the men are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.