Massive sauna fire nearly destroys Holiday Inn hotel in England: reports

A massive blaze believed to have been sparked inside a sauna at a Holiday Inn hotel in central England nearly destroyed the building Friday and luckily there were no reported injuries.

More than 50 firefighters rushed to the scene in the city of Walsall to fight the huge fire after emergency services were called on Friday.

No one was injured after the two-story hotel was quickly evacuated, Sky News reported.

“There's been some significant firefighting operations as you can see from the devastation,” said Neil Griffiths, incident commander for West Midlands Fire Service, according to the broadcaster.

The official cause of the fire remains unclear pending investigation, but local media reports say the emergency services were first called to a sauna fire.

“What we are trying to do is restore everything back to normality,” Griffiths said. “We want to find out what the cause of the fire is and any future investigations we can do over the next few hours.”

He added: “We are going to be here for a considerable amount of time due to the size of the building.”

West Midlands Fire Service group commander Nigel Sowden said the firefighters initially entered the hotel but had to quickly go back outside due to the massive flames inside.