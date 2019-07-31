Passenger sleeping on floor of plane grosses out social media: 'Yuck no!'

People on planes keep finding more unusual places to rest.

A photo of two passengers shared on the Passenger Shaming Instagram page has been ridiculed for the pair’s strange sleeping configuration.

In the picture, which has received over 14K likes since it was posted earlier this week, a man wearing shorts is seen resting while stretched out across three plane seats with his feet toward the camera. Beneath him is a woman lying down on the floor of the airplane.

“QUESTION: Would you ever lay on the floor of an airplane?” the caption of the photo asks. “(but in other news, dude seems awfully chivalrous!)”

The two don’t seem bothered by the setup as they both appear to be sleeping soundly. However, those on social media had more than enough to say about it.

“Yuck no!!” one succinctly commented.

“I would never be that tired,” another person wrote.

“As a Senior Cabin Crew I tell you: Please, Please, Pleaseeee!!! for the love of God DO NOT, I repeat DO NOT even walk bare feet on an airplane floor, Even more, do not Dare laying down on it If you love yourself!!” one person warned.

“Not even on the seat. You know how many strangers pass gas on those. Eewww!!” one disgusted person wrote.

Though there were at least a couple more commenters who agreed they would sleep on the ground if they were tired enough.

“I would if I was tired enough...and you never know if she offered to sleep down there and let him have the seats. I display 'chivalry' for my husband equally as much as he does for me. I don’t think it’s fair to assume guys always need to give everything up,” one person defending the man wrote.

The anonymous post did not reveal when or on what airline the unusual sleeping arrangement took place.