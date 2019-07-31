Disney rep shuts down Orlando-based airline rumors: 'No truth at all'

Even with novelty mouse ears, you can’t believe everything you hear, seeing as one rep for Disney has officially silenced gossip that the Happiest Place on Earth is getting its own Orlando-based airline.

"I can confirm that there is no truth at all to these rumors," Stephanie Christine Corzett, director of external communications and media relations for Disney, told the Orlando Weekly on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, unofficial fan site Just Disney got the rumor mill churning with a report that the Walt Disney Company would be launching its own airline for Disney World in 2021, with flights out of Orlando to major air hubs including LaGuardia, Chicago, Detroit and LAX.

“We have ‘ears’ inside on this development and have been given information that the entertainment offerings will include inflight Disney + access to each seat, Disney’s new streaming service,” JustDisney claimed. “Disney songs will be being played over the airplane’s speakers as you board.”

The blog went on to allege that the planes themselves would be “wrapped” with iconic Marvel and princess characters and that the flights' pricing would rival Southwest Airlines and United.

Other too-good-to-be-true details of the nonexistent airline were said to include Buzz Lightyear working as the voice of the “captain speaking,” and appearances by beloved characters before cabin doors closed.

The blog further claimed that checked bag fees would be waived for passengers staying onsite at Disney resorts within 48 hours of deplaning and that onboard snacks would include Mickey-themed ice cream bars, churros and more.

While an airline that traveled directly to Disney World would certainly be convenient for thousands of annual visitors, a spokesperson for the company further confirmed to The Sun that reports of a forthcoming airline are, unfortunately, "incorrect" and "unfounded.”