Passenger shamed for using plane air vent to dry ‘sweaty socks’

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A passenger’s clammy feet have landed them on the wrong side of social media.

The popular Instagram account Passenger Shaming recently shared a photo of an unidentified passenger holding up their socks to a plane's air vent.

“Drying sweaty socks using the air vent,” text over the image of the passenger holding the socks read.

The photo, which was shared Wednesday, racked up nearly 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments from others disgusted by the strange act.

“The average passenger is really nothing more than a caveman with a smartphone,” one quipped.

“Underwear or socks, which is worse? I can’t decide,” another wrote, along with a sick-face emoji.

“Just threw up a little,” another wrote.

“Seriously…what’s wrong with people???” another pondered.

The Passenger Shaming account routinely anonymously calls out travelers for their antics. Most recently, a video of two people on a plane having an argument over a window shade went viral.

The clip of the bizarre exchange goes on for over two minutes showing the two men disagreeing over whether the window shade should be open or shut.

Fox News’ Gerren Gaynor contributed to this report.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.