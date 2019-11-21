Delta flight attendant accused of being nearly 7 times over alcohol limit

There’s a right time and place to kick back with a drink, but at work as a flight attendant is not one of them.

A Delta Air Lines attendant is facing criminal charges after police said she was several times over the alcohol limit while on duty at London’s Heathrow Airport.

On June 16, Delta cabin crew member Lemara Thompson allegedly had 135 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood while on the clock for the carrier, Metro reports. She was charged with performing an aviation function with a blood alcohol level over the prescribed limit.

According to the U.K.'s Civil Aviation Authority rules, as well as its Railways and Transport Safety Act, the current limit is 20 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. The flight attendant was from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Thompson failed to appear at a hearing at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, but responded by mail, per Metro.

She is now expected to appear in the court on Dec. 4, after Chair Magistrate Alison White gave the woman two weeks’ notice to fly to the U.K. or set up a video chat.

A spokesperson for the carrier was not immediately available to offer further comment.

In similar headlines, a Delta Air Lines pilot was formally charged with attempting to operate an aircraft under the influence of alcohol over the summer. Gabriel Schroeder was hit with two charges in relation to the incident: one count of attempting to operate an aircraft under the influence of alcohol, and another count of attempting to fly with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.04 percent of more

The 37-year-old man was arrested on July 30 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on suspicion of being intoxicated ahead of a flight he was piloting to San Diego.

Shortly before takeoff, police removed Schroeder from a fully-boarded plane after Transportation Security Administration agents reportedly found an empty bottle of alcohol and smelled alcohol on his breath.