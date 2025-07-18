Officials at popular tourist spot cave to protesters who called out Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Local residents of Mexico City have been making their feelings known about unwanted tourists visiting their home areas.

Residents were protesting mass tourism over the weekend, with hundreds of people taking to the streets and demanding stricter housing laws and legislation to regulate tourism levels.

On Wednesday, it appears that government officials caved to the requests by announcing a preliminary plan to address gentrification and the other concerns of locals, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Clara Brugada, Mexico City mayor, said landlords will not be allowed to increase rents above inflation.

Meanwhile, authorities will have a list of "reasonable rental" proposals to share, according to AP.

Brugada said her administration will consult residents on her proposal, with the goal of drafting legislation that incorporates measures to keep rents affordable.

Earlier this month, an initially peaceful march took a turn when a small group of people in masks began smashing storefronts, looting and harassing foreigners, Fox News Digital reported earlier.

Many protesters were calling out American tourists.

The number of Americans living in Mexico jumped 70% from 2019 to 2022, according to the U.S. State Department.

Popular areas such as Condesa and Roma were affected.

Graffiti written on shattered glass from rocks read, "Get out of Mexico," as AP reported.

Other signs held by protesters read, among other messages, "Gringos, stop stealing our home," and "Pay taxes, learn Spanish, respect my culture."

During the COVID pandemic, many Americans took advantage of cheaper rent prices in Mexico by escaping lockdowns in 2020 as "digital nomads."

The number of Americans living in Mexico has continued to grow to a total of 1.6 million, according to the U.S. State Department.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.