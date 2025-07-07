Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Americans targeted in Mexico City as locals protest against tourism and soaring rents

Demonstrators smash storefronts, demand foreigners 'learn Spanish, respect my culture'

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Travel safety tips for Americans visiting Mexico this summer Video

Travel safety tips for Americans visiting Mexico this summer

Fox News Digital spoke with Sandra Awodele, the creator behind COI Traveler, about what Americans should be wary of ahead of their summer travels to Mexico.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As overtourism continues to be a liability for many vacation destinations and cities, a number of locals have been making their feelings known about unwanted visitors to their home areas.

Residents in Mexico City protested against mass tourism over the weekend, with hundreds of people taking to the streets over the weekend, The Associated Press (AP) reported. 

Protesters marched in neighborhoods that are popular with tourists, as well as near the U.S. Embassy and inside metro stations in a stand against gentrification of the popular destination. 

TOURISTS SPRAYED WITH WATER GUNS BY PROTESTERS AS EUROPEAN ANTI-TOURISM TREND GROWS

What began as a peaceful march then took a turn when a small group of people in masks began smashing storefronts, looting and harassing foreigners, AP reported.

Popular areas such as Condesa and Roma were affected. 

mexico city antitourism protest

Anti-tourism protests erupted in Mexico City over the weekend as locals face gentrification challenges. (Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Graffiti written on shattered glass from rocks read, "Get out of Mexico," AP reported.

NORWAY JOINS THE TOURIST TAX CLUB AS DESTINATIONS IN EUROPE FIGHT BACK AGAINST VISITORS

Other signs held by protesters read, among other messages, "Gringos, stop stealing our home," and Pay taxes, learn Spanish, respect my culture."

MEXICO-URBAN-GENTRIFICATION-PROTEST

Protesters held signs directed at tourists visiting and moving to Mexico City. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters are demanding stricter housing laws and legislation to regulate tourism levels.

Many Americans took advantage of cheaper rent prices in Mexico during the coronavirus, escaping lockdowns in 2020 as "digital nomads."

The number of Americans living in Mexico jumped 70% from 2019 to 2022. 

"There are a lot of foreigners, namely Americans, coming to live here."

It has continued to grow to a total of 1.6 million, according to the U.S. State Department.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Local college student Michelle Castro told AP she has watched the transformation of her "working-class" community.

"There are a lot of foreigners, namely Americans, coming to live here. Many say it’s xenophobia, but it’s not," said Castro.

The number of Americans living in Mexico jumped 70% from 2019 to 2022.

The number of Americans living in Mexico jumped 70% from 2019 to 2022. (iStock)

She added, "It’s just that so many foreigners come here [and] rents are skyrocketing because of Airbnb. Rents are so high that some people can’t even pay anymore."

Last month, people in Barcelona and on the Spanish island of Mallorca sprayed tourists with water guns in an attempt to "cool down" tourism, Fox News Digital previously reported.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Other cities have held their own tourism protests, with locals gathering in Venice, Italy, and Lisbon, Portugal.

Other international vacation destinations have implemented taxes in an effort to curb tourism, Fox News Digital previously reported.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 04: Demonstrator throws objects at a restaurant during the first anti-gentrification protest, in Mexico City, Mexico on July 04, 2025. People gathered to take part in the first anti-gentrification demonstration to protest against its social and economic negative impact as displacement of residents, an increase of cost of living and accommodation costs for locals caused by the influx of foreign people living in the country. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A small group of protesters targeted businesses and stores by looting. (Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Greek officials, for example, are planning to impose a $22 tax on visitors cruising to Santorini or Mykonos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.