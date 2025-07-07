Americans targeted in Mexico City as locals protest against tourism and soaring rents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As overtourism continues to be a liability for many vacation destinations and cities, a number of locals have been making their feelings known about unwanted visitors to their home areas.

Residents in Mexico City protested against mass tourism over the weekend, with hundreds of people taking to the streets over the weekend, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Protesters marched in neighborhoods that are popular with tourists, as well as near the U.S. Embassy and inside metro stations in a stand against gentrification of the popular destination.

What began as a peaceful march then took a turn when a small group of people in masks began smashing storefronts, looting and harassing foreigners, AP reported.

Popular areas such as Condesa and Roma were affected.

Graffiti written on shattered glass from rocks read, "Get out of Mexico," AP reported.

Other signs held by protesters read, among other messages, "Gringos, stop stealing our home," and Pay taxes, learn Spanish, respect my culture."

Protesters are demanding stricter housing laws and legislation to regulate tourism levels.

Many Americans took advantage of cheaper rent prices in Mexico during the coronavirus, escaping lockdowns in 2020 as "digital nomads."

The number of Americans living in Mexico jumped 70% from 2019 to 2022.

"There are a lot of foreigners, namely Americans, coming to live here."

It has continued to grow to a total of 1.6 million, according to the U.S. State Department.

Local college student Michelle Castro told AP she has watched the transformation of her "working-class" community.

"There are a lot of foreigners, namely Americans, coming to live here. Many say it’s xenophobia, but it’s not," said Castro.

She added, "It’s just that so many foreigners come here [and] rents are skyrocketing because of Airbnb. Rents are so high that some people can’t even pay anymore."

Last month, people in Barcelona and on the Spanish island of Mallorca sprayed tourists with water guns in an attempt to "cool down" tourism, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Other cities have held their own tourism protests, with locals gathering in Venice, Italy, and Lisbon, Portugal.

Other international vacation destinations have implemented taxes in an effort to curb tourism, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Greek officials, for example, are planning to impose a $22 tax on visitors cruising to Santorini or Mykonos.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.