Passengers 'freaking out' after Norwegian Cruise Line cancels voyage only days before sailing: 'Absolutely unbelievable'

Norwegian Cruise Line is apologizing to current and future guests after confirming that a “mechanical issue” had severely limited the Norwegian Pearl’s itineraries.

In a statement, the cruise line explained that on July 1 the ship "experienced a mechanical issue which necessitates that she travel at a reduced speed. As such, she did not call to Palma, Majorca, and instead sailed directly to Barcelona where further assessments were made.”

The ship, which is carrying more than 2,000 guests on a 13-day excursion through Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, was also supposed to stop in Monte Carlo, but instead stayed in Barcelona through July 3 before sailing directly to Livorno, Italy.

From there, the Pearl will sail for its final destination in Rome.

Norwegian Cruise Line had also announced that the ship’s next voyage, scheduled to leave on July 5 and sail throughout the Greek Isles and Italy, has been canceled altogether due to “necessary repairs.”

Passengers have taken to Twitter to complain about the announcement, with some calling it disappointing or “unacceptable.”

Others say the cruise line canceled Norwegian Pearl’s upcoming voyage so abruptly that they had no time to cancel flights to Rome, where they were scheduled to meet the ship. Some had said they were already in Rome when the announcement was made.

A representative for Norwegian Cruise Line was not immediately available to comment on passengers’ concerns, but apologized in its original July 2 statement posted online.

“We recognize the disappointment and inconvenience our guests have experience as a result of this unforeseen situation and we offer our sincere apologies.”