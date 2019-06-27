Investigation launched after Holland America cruise ship appears to just miss pod of humpback whales

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is investigating after a Holland America cruise liner "may have made contact" with a pod of humpback whales off the coast of Alaska.

The liner, the Eurodam, was filmed sailing alongside the whales on Monday morning, according to footage shared to social media by Brent Kidd Palmer.

In the clip, the Eurodam cruises by as multiple humpbacks appear to spew air and water from their blowholes. A man heard in the recording claims the Eurodam was warned about the location of the mammals before “steaming right past them.”

“You can see the whales right next to the ship,” the man says. “He’s steaming right past them at full steam ahead. He was warned twice. And he’s practically running over the top of them.”

“He didn’t even change course,” another man says.

A woman can then be heard theorizing that the captain had not only ignored the warnings, but told the Eurodam’s guests to look at the whales.

“Look at how many people have got their windows open,” she says.

The public affairs officer for the NOAA confirmed to Fox News that the agency was investigating.

"Our NOAA Office of Law Enforcement received a report Monday morning that the Holland America Line cruise ship Eurodam may have made contact with a pod of humpback whales as it was coming into Juneau, Alaska," Julie Speegle said. "Investigators have received a video of the incident and are reviewing it. They have also made contact with the cruise company regarding the incident.“

As noted by KTOO, the NOAA’s own Marine Mammal Viewing Guidelines and Regulations stipulate that ships not approach humpback whales within 100 meters and maintain a “slow, safe speed” so as to not “disrupt the behavior” of the marine life.

If approached by a whale, ships are also required to “put the engine in neutral and allow the whale to pass.”

It was unclear how fast the Eurodam was traveling or how close it had approached the humpback whales.

A representative for Holland America was not immediately available for comment, but told KTOO that the ship’s captain had changed the course of the ship by 10 degrees so as to follow “proper protocols” that would allow the whales to pass.

Back in 2016, a Holland America cruise ship struck a fin whale before entering a port in Alaska, dragging it on the bulbous bow on the Zaandam liner, the Associated Press reported. The NOAA launched an investigation, but stated that the whale may have been dead before it became stuck on the bow.