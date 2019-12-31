Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cruises
Published

Norwegian Cruise Line says 62-year-old passenger 'deliberately jumped' from ship near New Zealand

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 62-year-old Australian passenger who went overboard from the Norwegian Jewel “jumped” willingly, Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning near Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand, was captured by closed-circuit surveillance cameras and observed by witnesses, the cruise line said.

CARNIVAL CRUISE GIVES POSSIBLE REASON FOR CRUISE-SHIP CRASH IN MEXICO

“As confirmed by our CCTV cameras and witness statements, on Dec. 29, 2019, a 62-year-old Australian male guest deliberately jumped overboard while the vessel was sailing from Napier, New Zealand,” a spokesperson for the cruise line told the Miami Herald.

“The authorities were notified and a search and rescue operation ensued immediately. Unfortunately, the guest has not been found. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family during this difficult time.”

Norwegian Cruise Line said surveillance footage shows the man "deliberately jumped overboard" from the Norwegian Jewel, seen here in 2012.

Norwegian Cruise Line said surveillance footage shows the man "deliberately jumped overboard" from the Norwegian Jewel, seen here in 2012. (Deab Pictures; Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)

Local search-and-rescue efforts were postponed just after noon on Monday, according to Maritime New Zealand, a state agency overseeing the coordination of rescue efforts among other maritime issues.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The agency, however, said a search may resume “if additional information becomes available.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Norwegian Jewel is currently on a round-trip sailing of New Zealand out of Sydney, Australia. The cruise, which departed on Dec. 22, is due to return to Sydney on Jan. 3.