Norwegian Cruise Line says 62-year-old passenger 'deliberately jumped' from ship near New Zealand

A 62-year-old Australian passenger who went overboard from the Norwegian Jewel “jumped” willingly, Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning near Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand, was captured by closed-circuit surveillance cameras and observed by witnesses, the cruise line said.

“As confirmed by our CCTV cameras and witness statements, on Dec. 29, 2019, a 62-year-old Australian male guest deliberately jumped overboard while the vessel was sailing from Napier, New Zealand,” a spokesperson for the cruise line told the Miami Herald.

“The authorities were notified and a search and rescue operation ensued immediately. Unfortunately, the guest has not been found. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family during this difficult time.”

Local search-and-rescue efforts were postponed just after noon on Monday, according to Maritime New Zealand, a state agency overseeing the coordination of rescue efforts among other maritime issues.

The agency, however, said a search may resume “if additional information becomes available.”

The Norwegian Jewel is currently on a round-trip sailing of New Zealand out of Sydney, Australia. The cruise, which departed on Dec. 22, is due to return to Sydney on Jan. 3.