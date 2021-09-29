Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TRAVEL
Published

American Airlines passenger detained after allegedly opening emergency exit, walking on wing

The other passengers were able to deplane without incident

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A passenger was detained Wednesday evening in South Florida after he allegedly opened a plane's emergency exit and walked on the wing.

Officials said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on an American Airlines flight that had just arrived in Miami from Colombia. 

The passenger exited the plane as it reached the terminal at Miami International Airport.

TURTLE ON RUNWAY HALTS MULTIPLE FLIGHTS IN JAPAN

American Airlines planes are seen at the gates at Miami International Airport (MIA) on August 1, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

American Airlines planes are seen at the gates at Miami International Airport (MIA) on August 1, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

"During deplaning in Miami, a customer on American Airlines flight 920 with service from Cali, Colombia (CLO) to MIA exited the aircraft via an emergency exit. The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action," American Airlines spokeswoman Whitney Zastrow told Fox News. 

The passenger was identified as Christian Segura, 33, an American citizen, Miami's WPLG-TV reported

COUPLE IN VIRAL VIDEO KICKED OFF JETBLUE FLIGHT OVER REFUSAL TO WEAR MASKS, BERATING STAFF, AIRLINE SAYS

He jumped off the wing after officers arrived, according to authorities. 

Police said he was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, the station reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities noted the incident did not cause any delays and the other passengers were able to deplane without any issues.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital