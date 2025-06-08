Mysterious 'dumped' bodies of woman and child found by archaeologists in picturesque town

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists recently uncovered a mysterious grave in an idyllic German town with clues that hint at a tragic story.

The findings were announced by the German town of Vaihingen an der Enz in a recent press release. The town is located in Baden-Württemberg, a German state known for its scenic landscapes and natural beauty.

In the announcement, local officials said a months-long excavation yielded hundreds of archaeological discoveries. The excavation began in Sept. 2024 and wrapped up in April, ahead of the construction of a future industrial park called Wolfsberg IV.

The most haunting discovery was the grave of a woman and young girl dating back to 400 B.C. Both of the decedents, officials said, wore jewelry from the Celtic period of German history, which was roughly between 600 and 200 B.C.

"The girl had two bronze arm rings, the woman a necklace with blue glass beads threaded on iron wire," said the statement, which was translated from German to English.

"These beads could have been easily made many millennia earlier – provided one had the necessary knowledge."

The arrangement of the skeletons suggests the bodies were "dumped," a historian said.

The child was found "[lying] over the woman's leg, limbs outstretched," the release indicated.

"What exactly might have happened to them, even experts can only speculate," the town said.

"Perhaps they suffocated due to fermentation gases that developed during the decomposition of the [organic materials] in the pit."

Felicitas Schmitt, a historian from the State Office for Monument Preservation in the Stuttgart Regional Council, said the grave indicated far from a respectful burial.

"Here, we are not talking about a burial," she noted. "The two were dumped, rather than laid to rest with dignity."

The grave was just one of 1,100 discoveries found during the excavation, according to town officials.

Some of the findings were as old as 7,000 years.

Eight other graves were found, in addition to a cooking pit, some remains of longhouses and various ceramics. Tools and jewelry were also unearthed.

"In addition to the nine graves, several longhouses up to 20 meters long from the Middle Neolithic period were uncovered," the town's statement said.

"Particularly interesting for researchers is the cooking pit made of clay and stones, presumably from the early Iron Age (800 to 450 BC)."

Officials also said they uncovered an exceptionally well-preserved axe next to a skeleton, dating back around 5,000 years ago.

"At first glance, it might seem like it came from the hardware store across the street," the release said. "But the axe head is not made of metal, but of elaborately polished stone!"

In contrast to the grave with the two females, archaeologists do not believe the man died violently; rather, the axe was likely left as a grave offering.

While they were interested in the findings, local officials weren't shocked by them overall.

The general area is known for Neolithic finds, so excavators expected to dig up some history.

"[The findings] contribute to further deciphering the history of the city and preserving the cultural heritage of the region," the press release noted.