Missouri museum achieves world record for largest gathering of people with underwear on their heads

A museum in Missouri recently broke a Guinness World Record for hosting the world’s largest gathering of people with underwear on their head.

The City Museum in St. Louis, Missouri, wanted to commemorate "314 Day" this year with flair.

As a nod to its town’s area code, 314, the museum hosted an event on March 14 and decided to shoot for the stars by trying to achieve yet another Guinness World Record title.

The museum, known for being a "quirky, artist-built playground," set out to bring in 314 people to gather and wear underwear on their heads for one minute, as Katy Enrique, director of sales and marketing at the museum, told Fox News Digital.

Before this attempt, the museum already held four other Guinness World Records: World’s Largest Pencil at 76 feet long, World’s Largest Seesaw at 82 feet long, World’s Largest Tennis Racket and World’s Tallest Man.

"City Museum also touts that it owns the World’s Largest Pair of Underwear, which famously hangs in our Beatnik Bob’s Café," she added, noting where the inspiration for this new world record attempt originated.

"The giant underwear is an icon that guests try to find on their journey, and they take tons of photos with the underwear," she said.

Guinness World Records noted that the giant underwear on display at the museum was created in 1996 by St. Louis-based artists Pat Eby and Ann Paidrick — that it has a 16-foot waistband.

The underpants are not officially the world's largest, however — as that Guinness World Record title is currently held by Cottonil in Egypt with an 82-foot waistband.

The museum was also hosting a traveling exhibit called the "Science of Guinness World Records" earlier this year. It explored "the science behind how people achieve these Guinness World Records," Enrique explained.

Sure enough, on March 14, the museum did officially achieve another Guinness World Record title for hosting the world’s largest gathering of people with underwear on their heads with 355 participants at the unique event.

With a motto of encouraging people to "explore, crawl, slide, climb on, swing on and simply get lost in the museum," Enrique said this Guinness World Record attempt was right up their alley.

"We take great joy in that achievement and proudly display the 355 pairs of underwear in Beatnik Bob’s right next to the giant underwear that sparked the idea," she said.

After opening in 1997, the City Museum has turned from a passion project to a place for adventure-seekers with indoor, outdoor and underground playgrounds.

Housed in an old shoe factory, the St. Louis museum is finding ways to involve and engage the community through year-round events such as City Nights, July Fest, the International Craft Beer Festival, Fright at the Museum and much more.

With Memorial Day weekend just up ahead, the museum is "saying THANK YOU to those who have served, or are currently serving, in the military. [On] Memorial Day Weekend — Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27 — all active and retired service members get in FREE," the museum notes on its website (citymuseum.org).