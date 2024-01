Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A woman in California is officially the owner of the Guinness World Record for "longest arm hair (female)" after a strand of her arm hair was measured at over seven inches.

Macie Davis-Southerland of Tracy, California, set the record in Dec. 2023, Guinness World Records announced in a release on Jan. 18.

A strand on her right upper arm measured at an astounding 18.40 centimeters — which is equal to 7.24 inches.

Davis-Southerland said her abnormally long arm hair was first spotted in 2012 by her friend's brother.

"I was at Disneyland with my best friend Kaylee’s family when her brother pointed out a hair on my arm," she told Guinness World Records.

Her friend's brother wanted to pluck the hair — but Davis-Southerland refused.

Even back then, she thought she could potentially have a Guinness World Record.

Arm hair normally is about 1 centimeter long, said Guinness World Records. Most of Davis-Southerland's other arm hair is the usual length.

"None of my other arm hairs come even close to being as long," she told Guinness World Records, adding, "They're all a normal length for an arm hair."

In the 11 years since the discovery of her super-long arm hair, it has grown over 15 centimeters multiple times, said Guinness World Records — but it either fell out or was accidentally pulled out before it could be measured and certified.

The process of getting it measured for the world record took several attempts, she said, before she reached a figure she was happy with, Davis-Southerland told Guinness World Records.

"I prematurely decided to go to my physician to have her measure the arm hair and gathered the evidence I could before potentially losing the arm hair and not having anything to submit once my application was approved," she told Guinness.

The first measurement came out at 14.2 centimeters.

While that would still be the record, Davis-Southerland knew she had grown a longer hair in the past.

A month later, with the hair even longer, she got it re-measured. This time, it came in at 15.8 centimeters, but "the process felt rushed," Davis-Southerland said.

"I couldn't get all the evidence I needed," she said.

Davis-Southerland found a doctor who was willing to measure her arm hair for the official record.

Despite the unusual nature of her request, "not once did the doctor make me feel weird about what I was asking," she said.

That time, her arm hair measured 18.4 centimeters, and was documented as the official record.

Looking ahead, Davis-Southerland said she hopes to break her own record, as well as the record for "longest arm hair (male)."

That record was set in August 2017 by a man named David Reed, noted the Guinness World Records website.

Reed's arm hair was measured at 21.7 centimeters.

With her new record secure, Davis-Southerland is also being less secretive about her abnormally long arm hair, and is telling more people about it, she said.

"My family and friends closest to me think it’s the most amazing and hilarious thing," she told Guinness.

