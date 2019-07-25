Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airports
Published

A mule wandered into the Tel Aviv airport, and officials aren't sure where it came from

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Maybe he was seeing off a friend?

Officials within Israel's Airport Authority – and the country's Ministry of Agriculture – are reportedly stumped by a mule who wandered into Terminal 1 of Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

WATCH: 2-YEAR-OLD RIDES BAGGAGE BELT TO TSA AREA OF AIRPORT

Footage of the four-legged intruder, who is estimated to be 4 or 5 years old, shows the mule making its way across the departures area of Terminal 1 as travelers and staff look on. A woman can be heard giggling hysterically as the mule is guided through the airport by employees.

The workers reportedly gave the animal food and water before alerting officials within the Ministry of Agriculture, who came to retrieve the mule, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Ministry officials could not locate any identifying tags or chips that would indicate who owned the animal. As of Wednesday, "it is not known where the mule came from or how it got to the airport,” according to the JTA.

The animal was reported to be in good health, the Times of Israel added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mule is currently being held by the Ministry of Agriculture, which plans to put the animal up for adoption.