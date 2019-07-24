2-year-old injured at Atlanta airport after climbing onto baggage belt, being sent to TSA luggage room

A 2-year-old boy was injured on Monday after climbing onto a baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and being sent down to a luggage room.

The boy was then transferred to a hospital that afternoon, the airport confirmed in a statement.

“Officers with Atlanta Police and Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to an incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday afternoon involving a small child who accessed the automated baggage screening system via the Spirit Airlines ticket counter,” said Hartsfield-Jackson in a statement shared with Fox News.

“The child was transported to a local hospital for observation and treatment. The Transportation Security Administration and other partners are also assisting with the investigation into the incident.”

The boy’s mother, Edith Vega, told WSB-TV she had set her son Lorenzo down for a moment while she printed a boarding pass, but by the time she looked up, he was already on the belt.

“I just went blank,” Vega told WSB-TV. “I wanted to jump in and try to go get him but they didn’t allow me. I was just freaking out and I’m, like, ‘Oh my goodness, I hope he’s OK. I hope he’s just enjoying the ride.’”

She also said investigators told her that, after Lorenzo disappeared from view, he was taken on a five-minute journey that ended in the TSA bag room.

His hand was said to be fractured by the time he was retrieved. Vega added that she’s just grateful he’s still alive.

Spirit Airlines told WSB-TV that the ticket counter where Lorenzo entered was closed and not staffed. The airline is currently working with TSA and airport officials to ensure proper protocol was followed, the Associated Press reported.

A representative for the airline was not immediately available to comment.

News of the boy's injury follows a similar story of a confused first-time flier at the Istanbul Airport who climbed onto the luggage conveyor belt.

Confused airport staff jumped up to help her before she ended up in a pile of checked luggage aboard the cargo carrier, but the woman allegedly said she thought the conveyor belt would conveniently transport her to the aircraft.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.