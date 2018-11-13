Mexico's president-elect offers presidential plane for sale after vowing to fly commercial: 'It's a comfy plane'

If you’re in the market for a massive, luxury jet, and you've got a cool hundred million dollars to spend, the president-elect of Mexico may be just the person you should chat with.

“It’s not just an efficient, modern plane – it’s a comfy plane, with a bedroom, a restaurant, with lots of space,” incoming President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador said of the presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner he’s offering for sale, The Guardian reports.

The incoming leader — popularly known by his initials as AMLO — won Mexico’s highest office in July, cinching a victory on a leftist, populist ticket. He had also promised to crack down on government corruption and excess, even cutting his own salary and pledging to ditch the government's pricey presidential jet and fly commercial, according to NPR.

“We can’t have a rich government and a poor population,” AMLO had stated while still campaigning. He had also promised to sell off the presidential fleet of "luxury" airplanes, the Washington Post reports.

Now, the 64-year-old politician has pledged to fly commercial, and pawn off the swanky plane that reportedly cost $218 to construct. The lavish 280-seater aircraft is also practically brand new, being just two years old.

As noted by NPR, the Mexican government had said the jet — named the "Jose Maria Morelos y Pavón” — was a safe means of travel for the president and press corps upon its debut in 2016.

AMLO, however, strongly believes that such glamorous transportation is unnecessary.

"I'm not going to change my mind because of this. I'm never getting on the presidential plane," he said, NPR reports. "I'd die of shame to use such a luxurious plane in a country with so much poverty."

Meanwhile, Russell Dise, chief executive of Florida’s JetLease, the world’s largest private aircraft leasing company, says that he’s “already talked to some sheiks” on behalf of AMLO’s proposal, according to the Washington Post.