Flight attendant draws window for passenger stuck in windowless seat

Flight attendants are among the most patient people on the planet, but every now and then a passenger really tests their limits. And occasionally, when that happens, they respond in a manner so cuttingly brilliant, it has to be shared with the world.

An image has gone viral on social media from a flight in Japan, when a flight attendant came up with a brilliant response to a passenger who complained about his seat.

The unnamed passenger apparently kicked up a stink because his window seat wasn’t aligned with a window — which sometimes happens on commercial planes — and demanded to be moved to another row.

Unable to meet the man’s demands, and presumably exasperated by them, the flight attendant pulled out a piece of paper, drew a crude drawing of some clouds and the ocean, and taped it to the wall of the cabin next to the man’s seat, where a window would be.

Another passenger on board took a photo of the hilarious image and shared it on Twitter, where it went viral, racking up more than 7700 retweets and 15,000 likes.

It also earned the flight attendant praise.

“That’s really clever,” one person commented, according to a translation by Sora News 24.

“Great thinking by the attendant,” someone else said, while another added: “How lucky he must be to be gifted with a such a unique scenery.”

In fairness to the passenger who probably reserved the window seat with the quite reasonable expectation of a window, windowless window seats have become a growing frustration for passengers.

The hashtag #wheresmywindow has been building in popularity on Twitter recently as ripped-off flyers complain about the lack of windows next to their window seats.

The phenomenon is becoming more common, as airlines cram in more rows of seats and the perfect alignment of seats and windows is pushed out of whack.

Last year, the team behind YouTube channel Today I Found Out explained this was due to airlines adding more rows of seats to aircraft to raise more revenue and keep airfares competitive.

While aircraft manufacturers decide where the windows go, it’s up to the airlines to decide where the seats go — and neither decision is necessarily made with the other in mind.

And it’s not a matter of simply adding more windows, pilot Karl Young explained on Quora.

“All airliner windows are only close enough each other to have sufficient material between the windows to handle the stresses [of flying],” he said.

So if you find yourself in a window seat with no window, maybe just find an artistic flight attendant to provide the next best thing.

