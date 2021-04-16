Maui to require two COVID-19 tests for travelers to bypass 10-day quarantine

Maui-bound travelers looking to bypass the Aloha state’s mandatory quarantine will be required to take a second COVID-19 test, according to new guidance.

Travelers headed to the Hawaiian island will get access to a free test that will be done at the airport upon arrival at the end of April, Maui County mayor Michael Victorino said earlier this week as reported by Maui Now. The aim is to curb the spread of various strains of COVID-19, he said.

Travelers must test negative for COVID 72 hours before departure to Hawaii and upload test results before flights to abstain from quarantining. Anyone who can’t show proof of a negative COVID test upon landing must quarantine for 10 days, according to Hawaii’s official health and safety requirements. The first COVID-19 test requirement was put in place in October 2020.

The secondary test requirement was put in place to monitor if visitors and residents returning from travel are causing an uptick in the case count, Maui Now reported. There have been 2, 618 COVID-19 cases and 473 deaths in Hawaii and 3,188 to date in Maui, according to Hawaii's state health department data.

The new testing guidance comes on the heels of Hawaii’s governor issuing an Emergency Proclamation that would let fully vaccinated travelers bypass COVID testing and restrictions. Vaccinated individuals would need to upload proof of vaccination by uploading documentation via Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program.