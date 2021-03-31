Hawaii considering digital vaccine passport for travelers to curb coronavirus spread

Hawaii is working towards a vaccination passport for travelers coming in and out of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, government officials said.

Hawaii’s vaccination passport will likely be in app-form. While the new passports are being developed, travelers can present vaccination cards to show their health status, Lt. Gov. Josh Green suggests, as reported by KHON2.

The state is reportedly aiming to work with Honolulu-based First Vitals to create the app. If implemented, fully-vaccinated individuals will present special QR codes, notifying officials of their status, at travel checkpoints. In the meantime, travelers flying through the Aloha state can present a vaccination card that will be screened by airport personnel to ensure authenticity, Green said.

"They would be able to verify the health record, they would then encrypt it so people can’t steal someone’s health record. Although really, all it is is whether you got vaccinated or not and your name and the date it occurred," Green said, according to KHON2.

Hawaii Governor David Ige would ultimately have to approve the plan, the outlet reported.

TRAVEL AGENT IN HAWAII CHARGED WITH 47 FELONIES AFTER ALLEGEDLY SCAMMING CLIENTS, NEVER ACTUALLY BOOKING TRIPS

The news comes as the travel industry continues to grapple with health and safety protocol to curb the spread of the virus. The International Air Transport Association is developing a mobile application, called a "Travel Pass," that displays coronavirus test results and vaccination proof in an effort to promote safe travel and as a way for vaccinated individuals to bypass quarantine.

And in Europe, the European Union earlier this month suggested a "Digital Green Certificate" that would show proof of vaccination, negative COVID test results or proof of recovery from the virus.

The CDC, howover, continues to advise all individuals against non-essential travel and is currently working on updating its guidelines for safe activities of vaccinated people.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

To date, Hawaii has reported 30,654 cases of coronavirus and 462 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. The state currently has a testing positivity rate of 2.39.