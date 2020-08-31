Hawaii mandates 'Safe Travels' coronavirus screening for travelers

Travelers flying into Hawaii will now be subject to a mandatory health screening.

The Aloha State on Tuesday will roll out a digital Safe Travels application that collects health and travel information during COVID-19 required by all travelers.

The multistep screening will include temperature checks for travelers upon arrival and secondary screening for individuals with symptoms or temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above.

“I am pleased to launch this digital app which will allow our travelers to provide their required health and travel information before they arrive at the airport,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement Friday. “It will also help us keep in contact with those who are required to be in quarantine. This is an important step in preparing to reopen our economy.”

HAWAII GOVERNOR DELAYS PROGRAM THAT WOULD ALLOW TOURISTS TO VISIT WITHOUT QURANTINING

The Safe Travels app replaces the state’s current paper-based process, which includes two forms for travel to and in the state. It will also give the State Department of Health access to the passenger health information and can be used by the Department of the Attorney General and county law enforcement officials to enforce quarantine rules.

Travelers are urged to input their information and trip details ahead of their flight. They’ll then receive a QR code 24 hours later via email they can print or scan via a mobile device for the airport screener in person on arrival.

A mandatory 14-day quarantine is still in place for out-of-state travelers to curb the spread of COVID-19 while a partial interisland quarantine was also reinstated on Aug. 11.

Ige announced earlier this month that the state will not open to tourism until at least October.

As of Sunday, 8,339 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the Aloha State, per the Hawaii State Department of Health.

