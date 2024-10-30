Man spends thousands for Halloween turning his garage into ultimate haunted house

A Halloween enthusiast has turned his garage into some people's worst nightmare.

A Wisconsin resident said he spent thousands of dollars over the last five years transforming his garage into an elaborate haunted house for people to explore on Halloween.

"Oscar," the 58-year-old Halloween fanatic, has been obsessed with the spooky season since he was a child, SWNS reported.

At a young age, the real estate manager would create his own costumes and build intricate props.

"I’ve always been a Halloween enthusiast," the Wisconsin resident told the news service.

"About 15 years ago, I built my first animatronic and now, each year, I add something new."

Nearly five years ago, the horror lover built 15 different elaborate props for the haunted experience, each prop costing between $200 and $600, the news source reported.

He now spends around three months during the summer coming up with new designs that he can add to his haunted house for the October holiday.

He comes up with most of the designs on his own and even builds the project out by himself.

"I’m old-school with pencil and paper," he said.

"I research for months, figuring out the design and mechanics."

When it comes to Halloween, the real estate manager isn't afraid to put all his other duties aside and focus on this one project.

It takes him five days to get everything assembled in preparation for the spookiest night of the year.

"I’m just a one-man show. I drop all my other responsibilities when Halloween mode kicks in, but I couldn’t do it without my wife," he said.

"She picks up the slack, and I’m really grateful for her support."

The Halloween fanatic only opens his haunted house up to visitors for four hours on Halloween night, SWNS noted.

Some of the Wisconsin resident's creations include "Creepy Claw Crane Game," an animatronic prop that fools guests by thinking they'll win some sort of prize — but it actually unleashes a scary zombie, SWNS added.

He also has a gutted zombie hanging on metal chains and meat hooks called "Zombie Meat Hook Thrasher."

The "Creepy Climber" is a woman attempting to climb over a fence. "She" ends up getting electrocuted.

Also, "Pepper's Ghost Illusion" is made up of mirrors and lights to create a spooky ghost-like appearance.

The haunted enthusiast's most complicated prop uses motors, unlike the rest of his creations, which are "driven by compressed air and pneumatics."

The motorized "Reaper Puppet Master" uses servomotors that move and control the skeleton's different movements.

"Some props I re-engineer after seeing them online," he told the news source, "but others are 100% original."

Since the haunted house started five years ago, it has become a neighborhood staple — and those who have attended the haunted experience apparently can't get enough of it.

"The crowd favorite is the ‘Axe Door Murder’ prop," he said.

"It’s a guy axing through a door and people can’t figure out how the effects work, even when they’re standing right in front of it."

