Halloween galore: Massachusetts dad installs extravagant holiday decorations in his front yard

Halloween is less than a month away and many people are already spending time decorating their homes with pumpkins, skeletons, spider webs and much more.

One dad, however, took Halloween decorating to a whole new level by installing a dragon on his rooftop and a skeleton on his lawn — and that's not all.

Tom Saltsman, a 60-year-old architect in Marblehead, Massachusetts, commits to all-out decorating for Halloween each year.

For the last eight years, he's built enormous decorations at his house to celebrate the spooky holiday — including a 22-foot-high Egyptian God for his front yard last year.

Saltsman said the activity is a "fun outlet for artistic purposes."

For this upcoming Halloween, Saltsman has already installed some memorable decorations, including a dragon on his roof, a large skeleton spirit, a spaceship and a moving rendition of King Kong, SWNS reported.

Saltsman said he typically uses plywood, bin bags and various types of foam to make the unique creations.

The holiday hobby is a family affair as Saltsman’s wife, Brooke Saltsman, is also an architect and contributes to the installations.

The pair are self-sufficient with the décor installations — and are able to build most pieces for less than $200, they said.

The spooky tradition began eight years ago when Tom Saltsman created a sculpture for a 1980s horror-themed party — one that the neighbors took a liking to, apparently.

The creative's 25-year-old daughter, Parker Saltsman, told SWNS that her family’s home has become quite the topic of conversation around town — noting that she’s often recognized as her father’s daughter.

"I’m definitely known for my dad’s sculptures — I feel like I’m desensitized to it now," she said.

Saltsman told SWNS that he likes to create the sculptures for the community to see.

"I appreciate the curiosity — people really get a kick out of it," he said.

