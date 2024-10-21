10 best places to celebrate Halloween in the US, with spooky spots ranked

The top U.S. cities to celebrate Halloween and the spooky season have been revealed — and one popular location claimed first place.

WalletHub gathered 100 of the most populated U.S. cities and compared the locations among three categories: trick-or-treater friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather.

Within each, the group also looked at other factors like population density, walk score, crime rate, Halloween costume stores per capita, Halloween party supply stores per capita, haunted houses per capita, pumpkin patches per capita, the forecasted Halloween precipitation and more.

TRENDY TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR YOU TO CHECK OUT IN 2025: REPORT

Data pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Dept. of Transportation and others helped analysts rank the top cities for celebrating the spooky holiday.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo noted the importance of the Halloween holiday for Americans as many celebrators go all out.

"Halloween holds a big place in American popular culture, and we collectively spend billions of dollars celebrating every year," he said.

HALLOWEEN MOVIE LOVERS CAN ROAD TRIP ALONG THE EAST COAST TO THESE CREEPY SITES

"At the same time, it's also a holiday that comes with a certain amount of risk, given that children visit strangers' houses in the dark," he added — emphasizing the importance of caution when trick-or-treating in certain cities.

In the countdown below, see the U.S. cities that topped the list of the best places to celebrate Halloween this year.

Best U.S. cities for Halloween

10. Gilbert, Arizona

NO 1 REASON TRAVELERS ARE DISAPPOINTED ON VACATION: BLOGGER

9. Boston

8. Anaheim, California

7. Washington, D.C.

6. Los Angeles

5. Chicago

4. Las Vegas

RESERVATIONS FOR ELECTION WEEK GETAWAY SELL OUT IN SECONDS AS ‘UNPLUGGED’ TRAVEL SPOT OFFERS STEAL OF A DEAL

3. Miami

2. Jersey City, New Jersey

1. New York City

WalletHub named New York City the best spot to celebrate Halloween for a few reasons.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The popular Northeast city has the second-most Halloween costume shops and the most candy stores per capita, according to WalletHub.

It also has the highest population density in the country and is the third-most walkable city — giving it a boost to hit No. 1 on the list.

Jersey City and Miami came in second and third place, respectively, for their walkability and other factors.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The city in New Jersey has the ninth-lowest violent crime rate and a high number of movie theaters per capita to celebrate the spooky holiday with a trip to the theaters.

As for Miami, the Florida city has a high number of pumpkin patches and party supply stores per capita and has the 13th-most bars and clubs per capita.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The best cities for Halloween are those that provide the safest conditions for celebrating, along with an abundance of activities, Halloween-related stores and good weather," Lupo said in a press release.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lupo for further comment.