New York house 'fire' turns out to be 'amazing' and 'realistic' Halloween display: Fire Department

The Glens Falls Fire Department said the homeowners achieved the flame effect with LED lights, sheets, a box fan and fog machine

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published | Updated
New York firefighters called to house 'fire' that was actually an impressive Halloween display Video

New York firefighters called to house 'fire' that was actually an impressive Halloween display

Firefighters in Glens Falls, New York, said they were "surprised" by the realistic Halloween decorations that looked like a raging fire inside a home.

Their Halloween display was lit!

Or at least that’s what firefighters in Glens Falls, New York, thought last weekend when they responded that reports of a house fire. 

Along with lit up jack-o'-lanterns and a creepy-looking top-hatted figure standing on the front porch, a flame effect inside all three of the home’s front-facing windows made the house look as if it was engulfed in flames, a video shared by the owner with the Glens Falls Fire Department showed. 

Fire crews were called to the house for a mistaken report of a "confirmed house fire" last Saturday night, the Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230 wrote on Facebook, along with the video of the house's effect. 

House with fire effect inside windows

(Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230/Facebook)

"To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration. Thank you to the gracious owner for permission for posting," the Fire Department wrote. 

The department explained that the homeowners achieved the flame effect with "two LED lights, a box fan and a silver sheet," adding, "there is a fog machine that makes it even more realistic." 

While many commentators were impressed, one wrote, "Might be a good idea to notify the fire department that you're doing this, so they know if they get a call for it."

Another person responded, "yes, but what a sad day if the home did have an emergency and it was avoided because ‘it's just the decorations.’ It seems dangerous and makes me worry for them."

A third commentator wrote, "Our neighbors are so creative! Way to go John & Matt it is so realistic!" to which the department replied, "They were both amazing! Thank them again we like these calls." 

The Fire Department added that the display on Sanford Street "will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the public's entertainment until the end of the month." 