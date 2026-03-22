Man pulls off extreme 8-hour trip to another country, flies home same day

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A New York City content creator flew to Jamaica for just eight hours before returning home the same night.

Kevin Droniak, 28, left the city at 5:45 a.m. and landed in Kingston just before 10 a.m., giving him only a few hours to explore before heading back, SWNS reported.

He planned the trip around what he considers essential to the island.

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"When I think about Jamaica, I think about the food and obviously the beach," Droniak told SWNS.

His goal was to make it to the beach before having to head back to the airport.

After arriving on the island, he followed a recommendation from a local.

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"My Uber driver suggested this waterfall and that was the highlight of my day," he said. "It was awesome, no one else was there."

He later grabbed jerk chicken before heading to Bob Marley Beach, where he spent the rest of the afternoon by the water.

With such a tight schedule, he said he has learned to be less concerned about small details while traveling.

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"I’m just used to showing up with sand in my socks on the plane," he said.

His return flight left Kingston at 6:30 p.m. and landed at JFK around 10:30 p.m., allowing him to be back home the same night.

The entire trip cost $382, including flights, food and transportation.

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The Jamaica visit is one of roughly 30 rapid-fire trips Droniak has taken from New York, SWNS reported.

He has completed similar same-day journeys to Ireland, Japan and France, pushing the limits of how far a traveler can go in a single day.

His most memorable experience, he said, was a one-day safari in Kenya.

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"It’s a 14-hour flight from New York and I went on a safari for the day, which was a dream," he said.

Droniak traces his travel style to a semester studying abroad in London, where he realized how quickly he could move between countries.