Man surprises girlfriend with romantic underwater proposal on Jamaican seafloor

This man made quite a splash by proposing to his girlfriend while they were 10 feet underwater.

Kody Workman, 33, and his girlfriend of 3 years, Kelly Castille, 34, were snorkeling in Negril, Jamaica, on Oct. 1 when Workman popped the question by opening a ring box and showing it to Castille.

Castille was so shocked that she swam up to the water’s surface with Workman and asked, “Is this for real?” before hugging him as he asked her to marry him.

The moment was captured on video by a friend who was with them, according to SWNS.

Workman, from Grand Haven, Mich., told SWNS that he bought the ring -- a two-carat cushion cut diamond -- in July. But he didn’t find the perfect moment to propose until he and Castille, from Lake Charles, La., were vacationing in Jamaica last month.

“The day before I proposed, we took a short sailing trip on the edge of the island, and we went into this cave and I thought it was perfect,” he told SWNS. “I had the ring with me, but then a storm came in so we had to sail back.”

He decided to arrange for another boat to take them back to the cave the next day. When they got there, he told Castille he wanted to get pictures of them kissing underwater, so they swam down to the seafloor.

“She had no idea I had the ring in my back pocket,” Workman said. “I waited for her to go first and when she looked up I was already there with the ring."

Castille told SWNS that she was completely surprised by the proposal.

“I honestly didn't know what was going on,” she said. “I saw the ring and thought 'what is he doing'? But it was absolutely perfect, and it was the highlight of my year.”

In an Instagram post on their shared account, Workman wrote about the moment he met Castille three years ago in Panama, where he was bartending at a hostel and Castille was a guest.

“The moment I saw her I knew she was different, I knew she was special,” Workman wrote. “We flirted on and off, and I made sure I was always the one there for her food and drink requests, trying to get as much time with her as I could. It was so unexpected, so unbelievable in that moment that someone like her could just walk into my life and make me reconsider everything even though the chance that we would actually be together seemed impossible.”

Since then, the couple has lived together in Panama, Bali, Thailand and South Africa, and has visited 46 countries together, according to SWNS.

Workman and Castille told the news agency that they’re planning to marry in May 2021 but aren’t sure if their plans will change because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are waiting but ultimately we would love to get married in Greece on the island of Crete,” Castille said. “We are waiting to see how the world opens up.”

