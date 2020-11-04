TikTok user discovers boyfriend is cheating after noticing detail in sunglasses

Talk about turning lemons into lemonade. And by lemons, we mean having been cheated on, and by lemonade, we mean viral fame.

A TikTok user has recently opened up about a difficult time in her past relationship: the day she found out her beau of four years had been cheating on her. But it's how she found out that viewers find so fascinating.

In her video, TikTok user Sydney Kinsch shared a selfie that her ex-boyfriend had allegedly sent to her over Snapchat, seemingly from the driver's side seat of his car.

"Check the reflection in your boyfriend's sunnies ladies," wrote Kinsch, before revealing a portion of the selfie which appeared to show another woman's legs visible in the reflection of his sunglasses.

“That one time my boyfriend of 4 years snapchatted me him cheating on me,” reads a line of text that Kinsch had overlaid atop the video, along with an upside-down face emoji.

According to the comments, Kinsch approached her then-boyfriend with the evidence, only for him to deny the allegations and claim “it was our friend’s gf and he’s allowed to have friends.”

However, Kinsch goes on to report that she later discovered he was allegedly cheating on her with five different women.

The short clip has already been viewed approximately 2 million times since it was posted on Monday. The video also has more than 200,000 likes and over 2,000 shares.

Hundreds of comments have also poured in, supporting the spurned ex.

“Don’t know why he’s got the sunnies on, he’s not that bright,” one person joked.