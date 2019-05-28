Louvre closed after employees strike amid overcrowding

Thousands of tourists were left outside the Louvre on Monday after the world-famous art museum shut its doors amid a worker strike to protest overcrowding.

The work stoppage of security and reception staff comes amid a surge in visitors to the Paris museum and a decline in staff, the Sud Culture Solidaires Union said in a statement.

"The Louvre is suffocating," the union said. "While the public has increased by more than 20 percent since 2009, the palace has not grown. ... Today the situation is untenable."

The museum, which is home to the Mona Lisa, has long been a must-see for tourists and art lovers. Around 10.2 million people visited the facility last year, a 25 percent jump from the previous year, the museum said in a January news release.

From 2009 to 2018, staffing numbers dropped from 2,161 to 2,005, according to the union, NPR reported.

The museum's worldwide popularity has led to several problems: a lack of adequate evacuation measures and impatient crowds.

"What to say about visiting conditions when people are confronted with noise, trampling, crowds, extreme fatigue and the total inadequacy of museum facilities at such a high volume of visitors?" the union said, according to NPR. "The Louvre does not have the means of its ambitions."

Pierre Zinenberg, a Louvre employee and union representative, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that renovation work around the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece has led to organizational problems and huge lines.

The museum is normally closed Tuesdays.

On its website, the museum said it will open late on Wednesday because of "a general meeting attended by members of the Musée du Louvre's Reception and Security staff." It recommended reserving tickets online.

Several museumgoers tweeted about their frustration over Monday's closing

"Strike at the Louvre Museum !!!! Without any warning to the customers??!!??" one user wrote.

"One hour later, i can see the entrance!!! #Louvre," posted another.