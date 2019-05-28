Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Museums Exhibits
Published
Last Update 22 mins ago

Louvre closed after employees strike amid overcrowding

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Thousands of tourists were left outside the Louvre on Monday after the world-famous art museum shut its doors amid a worker strike to protest overcrowding.

The work stoppage of security and reception staff comes amid a surge in visitors to the Paris museum and a decline in staff, the Sud Culture Solidaires Union said in a statement.

"The Louvre is suffocating," the union said. "While the public has increased by more than 20 percent since 2009, the palace has not grown. ... Today the situation is untenable."

LOUVRE TOURISTS REPORTEDLY DESTROYED SPECIAL ART INSTALLATION OVERNIGHT

In this May 17 photo, tourists walk around the pyramid of the Louvre museum, in Paris. The world's most visited museum was closed on Monday after employees complained they were harassed by tourists waiting to see the Mona Lisa. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

In this May 17 photo, tourists walk around the pyramid of the Louvre museum, in Paris. The world's most visited museum was closed on Monday after employees complained they were harassed by tourists waiting to see the Mona Lisa. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

The museum, which is home to the Mona Lisa, has long been a must-see for tourists and art lovers. Around 10.2 million people visited the facility last year, a 25 percent jump from the previous year, the museum said in a January news release.

From 2009 to 2018, staffing numbers dropped from 2,161 to 2,005, according to the union, NPR reported.

The museum's worldwide popularity has led to several problems: a lack of adequate evacuation measures and impatient crowds.

LOUVRE MUSEUM SLEEPOVER? AIRBNB CONTEST GIVES WINNER RARE NIGHT INSIDE FAMOUS LANDMARK

Tourists walk around the Louvre museum earlier this month. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Tourists walk around the Louvre museum earlier this month. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

"What to say about visiting conditions when people are confronted with noise, trampling, crowds, extreme fatigue and the total inadequacy of museum facilities at such a high volume of visitors?" the union said, according to NPR. "The Louvre does not have the means of its ambitions."

Pierre Zinenberg, a Louvre employee and union representative, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that renovation work around the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece has led to organizational problems and huge lines.

The museum is normally closed Tuesdays.

On its website, the museum said it will open late on Wednesday because of "a general meeting attended by members of the Musée du Louvre's Reception and Security staff." It recommended reserving tickets online.

LEONARDO DA VINCI'S 'CLAW HAND' INJURY MAY SOLVE MONA LISA 'MYSTERY'

Several museumgoers tweeted about their frustration over Monday's closing

"Strike at the Louvre Museum !!!! Without any warning to the customers??!!??" one user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One hour later, i can see the entrance!!! #Louvre," posted another.