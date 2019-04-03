Louvre Museum sleepover? Airbnb contest gives winner rare night inside famous landmark

Travelers are getting a rare opportunity to snag a once-in-a-lifetime Airbnb: France's famous Louvre Museum.

The company launched a contest Wednesday with the historic museum in Paris, according to a news release.

Once all other visitors have left on April 30, the contest winner and one guest will get to experience the Louvre on their own — as only dignitaries and celebrities have before.

After a private tour with an art historian, the lucky guests will enjoy an aperitif and dinner made by a personal chef, an acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s fancy apartments and breakfast in bed the next morning.

The museum itself will be set up like an apartment, according to the sweepstakes.

The living room will be set up in front of the Mona Lisa, the dining room will be beside the Milo of Venus and the bedroom will be inside a mini-pyramid beneath the museum’s famous glass.

Participants can enter the contest online, submitting an application before April 12 while also explaining why they would be "Mona Lisa's perfect guest."

Aside from this contest, the partnership between the museum and Airbnb will also include other “experiences” that can be booked through the Airbnb app.

Last August, the hospitality company canceled a contest that would have let eight winners spend a night inside the Great Wall of China.

The contest, which tasked entrants with writing an essay on breaking down cultural barriers, was met with criticism on Chinese social media shortly after it was announced, the South China Morning Post reported.

“We have made the decision to not move forward with this event and instead we are working on a range of other experiences and initiatives that showcase China as a destination and highlight how people-to-people travel can drive human connections,” Airbnb said at the time.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.