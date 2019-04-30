Woman cited after bringing loaded gun to TSA checkpoint at West Virginia airport

A woman from West Virginia was cited by airport police after carrying a loaded gun through Charleston’s Yeager Airport on Saturday.

The woman, who was not identified by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), had no ticket to fly, but had reportedly obtained a pass to escort another passenger – who was ticketed – to her gate at Yeager airport.

TSA officials stopped the woman at a security checkpoint after finding the gun, described as a .380-caliber handgun loaded with five bullets, per the Associated Press. The TSA then notified airport police.

“She was cited by police and not allowed through the checkpoint,” a TSA official confirmed on Twitter.

Earlier this year, the TSA revealed it had confiscated a record 4,239 firearms from passengers at security checkpoints in 2018 alone, marking a 7 percent increase over the previous year. TSA also noted that a record number of travelers passed through airports in 2018, with 813.8 million people going through security screening.

The laws regarding firearm possession vary by state, but TSA can impose civil penalties of up to $13,333 per violation for anyone caught trying to bring their weapon or other prohibited items on board a flight.