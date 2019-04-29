JetBlue flight detained at JFK airport during potential measles scare

A plane full of JetBlue passengers arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport was quarantined on Sunday evening over concerns of a possible measles scare.

All passengers were later cleared by medical services, the airline confirmed in a statement.

"After reports of a potential medical concern onboard, flight 410 from Santo Domingo to JFK, was requested to hold for medical services out of an abundance of caution so a customer could be examined," a spokesperson for JetBlue wrote in a statement.

Officials at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) were alerted to the “unconfirmed medical condition” shortly before the flight landed at JFK around 9 p.m., after leaving from Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic, earlier that evening.

“The passenger, who was previously vaccinated, was evaluated by EMS and cleared,” PANYNJ confirmed.

Some passengers reported that the medics, who boarded the plane shortly after landing, evaluated a minor once onboard.

“Some sort of medic type guy came on with a mask and a police man, probably Port Authority, with a mask looked at the kid and decided that it was probably mosquito bites,” one of the other JetBlue passengers told WNBC.

Another JetBlue passenger, who shared footage of the airline’s crew confirming that everything is “just fine” following the scare, claimed the JetBlue crew was concerned the young flier possibly had the measles. The passenger also alleges that JetBlue had profiled the boy, whom he claims was of the Orthodox Jewish faith.

Another JetBlue flier who took to Twitter during the delay confirmed the “false alarm” after tweeting at the airline to ask if they would air Sunday’ evening’s “Game of Thrones” on the plane while everyone waited. (The airline did not, he claims.)

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the number of measles cases reported within the U.S. had reached its highest point in 25 years.

"The outbreaks in New York City and New York State are among the largest and longest lasting since measles elimination in 2000," the CDC added in a news release. "The longer these outbreaks continue, the greater the chance measles will again get a sustained foothold in the United States."