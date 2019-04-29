'Technical issue' with airport computer systems affecting American Airlines, JetBlue travelers across the country

Customers at airports across the United States have been reporting technical issues affecting JetBlue and American Airlines computer systems.

American Airlines has confirmed that its Sabre computer systems, which are also used by airlines including JetBlue and Alaska Airlines, were down due to a technical issue on Monday afternoon.

“Sabre is currently experiencing a technical issue that is impacting multiple carriers, including American. We’re working with Sabre to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” a spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed to Fox News in a statement.

Sabre, too, announced on social media that it was working to correct the issue.

Fliers, meanwhile, reported long lines and even "bedlam" at some airports.

This is a developing story. Check back frequently for updates.