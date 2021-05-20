Legoland New York announces preview opening days this month

The opening of Legoland New York is getting closer!

The new theme park in Goshen, New York, recently announced that it will be opening for previews starting May 29.

According to the announcement, fans who visit the Legoland New York Resort during the preview opening will be able to access six of the resort’s seven "themed lands."

The available "themed lands" include Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego City, Lego Castle, Lego Ninja World and Miniland.

The final area, Lego Pirates, won’t open until later this summer, along with the Legoland Hotel, the announcement said.

According to the announcement, Legoland gave annual pass holders a first chance to book their preview visit on Wednesday and Thursday, while other fans can start booking a single-day, preview visit ticket on Friday.

Those single-day tickets will sell at a discounted rate of $49.99, the announcement said. Meanwhile, annual passes cost $229.99, according to the website.

In order to visit the park, guests are required to make a reservation.

According to Legoland New York’s FAQ section, the park plans to be fully open this summer, after taking a gradual approach to get there.

"We are implementing a phased opening in which we will progressively unveil certain areas of the park and gradually expand capacity to better enforce social distancing," Legoland New York says on its website. "We will share more information about our opening plan soon!"