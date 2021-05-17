Disneyland Paris will reopen in June with new attractions, safety protocols

Disneyland Paris is going to reopen on June 17.

The news comes straight from the French theme park’s website on Monday. Additionally, the reopening will extend to Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village – all of which are located in the Parisian resort.

"We have all been dreaming of this moment. The moment [when] we can reunite and enjoy unforgettable moments with our family and friends," said President of Disneyland Paris Natacha Rafalski, in a statement. "When Disneyland Paris reopens, our Guests will be able to enjoy the outstanding experiences we are known for, from iconic attractions and new heart-warming Character moments to unique interactions with our Cast Members and even a few surprises along the way."

New attractions that will be open to Disneyland Paris guests include selfie spots, surprise appearances and a Cars ROAD TRIP experience, according to the park’s reopening announcement.

Four days after Disneyland Paris parks and hotels open, the resort will open a brand new 4-star property known as Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel – an accommodation that is themed after popular Marvel comic book characters. Sales for the hotel will open on Tuesday, May 18, according to a news release.

Much like Disney’s other attractions around the world, Disneyland Paris is reopening with "enhanced" health and safety protocols as a way to protect cast members and guests from coronavirus.

These protocols include mandatory face mask wear for guests over the age of 5, physical distancing throughout properties, more than 2,000 alcohol-based hand sanitizing stations and regular cleaning of surfaces, as noted on the park’s website.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland Paris has undergone two closures.

The first occurred in March 2020 following the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration, and the closure lasted until July 2020. The resort remained open until France’s second national lockdown in October.