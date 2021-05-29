LAX cargo handlers arrested for stealing gold bars: prosecutors

Two men were arrested this week for allegedly stealing four gold bars from a shipment at Los Angeles International Airport.

The two men, identified by prosecutors as Marlon Moody and Brian Benson, from South Los Angeles, were arrested by FBI special agents on Tuesday after a federal grand jury indictment charged them with conspiracy and theft of interstate and foreign shipment.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California, the two men were employees of a private airline cargo handling company at LAX that handled a shipment of 2,000 gold bars that arrived on a Singapore Airlines flight on April 22, 2020.

‘UNRULY’ AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER CAUSED FLIGHT DIVERSION AFTER CHARGER STOPPED WORKING: REPORT

Each bar in the shipment weighs about 2 pounds and is worth $56,000, according to prosecutors.

A Canadian bank had ordered the bars to be shipped from Australia to New York, but the shipment stopped for a layover in Los Angeles. According to prosecutors, most of the shipment was "offloaded and secured," but one box of 25 gold bars was discovered to be missing.

HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY ISSUES STRICT WARNING ABOUT TRAVELERS BEHAVING THEMSELVES AHEAD OF SUMMER SEASON

Prosecutors allege that Moody found that missing box the next morning and allegedly put it on a belt loader. He then reportedly drove the vehicle to another location, where prosecutors allege he took four bars from the box.

Benson arrived soon after to pick Moody up in a company van. Because other employees were in the van with them, the two men reportedly texted about the gold bars. Later, after they left the airport, the two men reportedly met in a parking lot and Moody allegedly gave Benson one of the gold bars, prosecutors said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other employees found the box with the remaining 21 gold bars on April 23, which led officials to start investigating the four missing bars.

According to prosecutors, Moody gave one of his three gold bars to a relative on May 4 and told the person to "exchange the gold bar for a vehicle and/or money," the indictment says. Moody also allegedly buried his other two gold bars in his backyard.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, federal officials were able to recover all four gold bars within two weeks from when they went missing, the news release said.

Fox News was unable to contact Moody or Benson. The shipping company where they reportedly worked did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Moody and Benson made their first court appearance in the U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday after they were arrested, prosecutors said. If the two men are convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.