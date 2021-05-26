Homeland Security Secretary issues strict warning about travelers behaving themselves ahead of summer season

It’s probably not a good time to mess around on an airplane.

Government officials recently issued a stern warning to travelers for the upcoming summer months. Over the past year, reports of unruly passengers have reportedly risen and officials apparently want it to be made clear that people that don’t follow the rules will be punished.

During a recent press conference at Washington Reagan National Airport in Virginia, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas clarified that masks must be worn in airports, the Seattle Times reports. According to him, masks must also be worn on public transportation and on the plane as well.

"Let me be clear in underscoring something," Mayorkas said. "It is a federal mandate that one must wear a mask in an airport, in the modes of public transportation, on the airplane itself — and we will not tolerate behavior that violates the law."

Recently, the FAA has been issuing heavy fines against passengers who violated mask policies while flying. Fox Business previously reported the most recent string of proposed fines ranged from $9,000 to $15,000.

One passenger is being hit with a potential $9,000 penalty for refusing to wear his face mask the correct way on a Southwest Airlines flight. The passenger boarded the Houston-bound plane from Oakland, Calif. on Feb. 20, and was asked to adjust his mask so it covered his nose by a flight attendant, the FAA reports. He was offered a new mask, but decided to throw it on the floor and refused to comply more than once. Verbal warnings were reportedly issued to no avail. The passenger was reported to authorities and was met by law enforcement when the plane touched down in Texas.

While many of these fines are steep, passengers can appeal to possibly get the amount reduced or even have the fine removed completely.

Fox News' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.