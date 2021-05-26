‘Unruly’ American Airlines passenger caused flight diversion after charger stopped working: report

The passenger who caused an American Airlines flight to divert to Seattle last week was reportedly acting "unruly" because the phone charger at her seat had stopped working, according to reports.

American Airlines flight 60 -- which was traveling from Tokyo to Dallas on Wednesday last week -- had to make a stop at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport because of an "unruly" passenger, the airline confirmed to Fox News last week.

Though it was unclear at the time why the passenger was acting "unruly," aviation blog Paddle Your Own Kanoo reported that the passenger became upset after the phone charger at her seat stopped working several hours into the 11-hour flight.

The blog, citing court documents, reported that the passenger initially asked flight attendants for help with the phone charger, but when the problem couldn’t be resolved, the passenger allegedly became "increasingly hostile and belligerent" and even reportedly shouted at crew members.

According to the blog, the passenger then allegedly ran down the aisle of the plane toward the flight deck and reportedly pushed and stepped on the foot of a flight attendant who tried to stop her.

The passenger then reportedly banged on the door of the flight deck and demanded to have the phone charger fixed, the blog reported.

According to Paddle Your Own Kanoo, the pilot put the plane into Level Three Lockdown and told the FAA that there was a threat to the plane. Meanwhile, the passenger was restrained, the blog reported.

When the plane landed in Seattle, the passenger reportedly told federal officials at the airport that the flight attendants were "rude and dismissive," according to the blog. The passenger also allegedly admitted that she knocked on the door of the flight deck and punched and elbowed a flight attendant.

According to the blog, the passenger didn’t appear to have any alcohol and allegedly said she wasn’t taking any medications.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the additional information regarding the incident. However, the airline previously confirmed to Fox that American Airlines flight 60 was diverted and was "met by federal officials who removed an unruly customer from the flight."

"The aircraft departed for DFW [Dallas-Fort Worth] with all remaining customers at 11:39 a.m. PDT," the American Airlines statement said last week. "We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding."