Las Vegas tourism continues its slump, with flight passengers down nearly 10% even amid Grand Prix

Sin City continues to see a tourism slump as flight passenger numbers are down nearly 10%.

In November, there were 3,956,419 domestic travelers passing through Harry Reid International Airport, compared to last November’s 4,338,575 travelers, according to newly released airport data.

The city hosted the Las Vegas Grand Prix last month, which was expected to boost tourism.

The three-day Las Vegas Grand Prix was sold out, with more than 300,000 fans attending, according to Reuters.

Emily Prazer, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, told Reuters the organization was proud of the sold-out event.

"We elevated the guest experience at every turn and created iconic cultural moments that could only happen in Las Vegas, all while staying firmly rooted in what matters most — the race," said Prazer.

The event faced some controversy, with racing star Max Verstappen describing the race as something that was "99% show and 1% sporting event."

"I just like to always focus on the performance side of things. I don’t like all the things around it anyway. I know, of course, in some places they are part of it, but let’s say it’s not in my interest," said the Red Bull driver.

International visitors to Vegas were also down in November, with 239,500 tourists compared to 303,834 tourists last year.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) held a board of directors meeting over the summer to address the tourism decline, highlighting the lower number of international visitors.

Steve Hill, LVCVA president, reportedly spoke about the effect that tariffs have had on both returning and potential new visitors.

"Some of the decisions our administration has made around international relations [have] caused a drop in tourism," said Hill, according to local outlet KTNV Las Vegas.

Hill added, "Our international visitation is flat but is making up for a 20+% drop in tourism from Canada, which is our largest international source of visitation."

Circa Resort & Casino CEO Derek Stevens previously told Fox News Digital that international tourism is down across an array of locations.

"I think everyone is in a position where you can say we're missing some of our Canadian friends who aren't visiting this year," said Stevens.

Stevens said he believes the lack of international visitors right now may be due to the overall global economy and exchange rates.

Rick Harrison of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas previously told Fox News Digital he remains hopeful tourism would pick up, but acknowledged the city hasn't been getting as many visitors as it once did.

"I’d say probably 40% to 50% of the people I get are international," said Harrison.

"But a big part of it is, we're not getting the Asian tourists [right now]," he added.

Fox News Digital's Chantz Martin, plus Reuters, contributed reporting.