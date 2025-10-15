Vegas bets big on family tourism to revive slumping numbers — but not everyone's sold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While tourism in Las Vegas is down — with just over 3 million visitors in August, a 6.7% decrease from the same time last year — the city continues to draw attention as a desirable destination. Families, meanwhile, have been debating whether it’s a suitable place to bring their kids or grandkids on vacation.

In the "r/vegas" forum on Reddit, one traveler shared the experience of visiting Vegas in January.

"Why, why, why for the love of all that is holy do people bring a ton of little kids to Las Vegas?" the person titled the post, in part.

"Just got back today from four days in Vegas," the person wrote. "I can’t figure out why these people bring all of these little kids and there’s absolutely nothing for them to do."

Other folks on Reddit took to the comments section to weigh in about family trips to Vegas with children.

"It’s weird walking around at midnight and people still have their kids out too," said one user.

Another person wrote, "I was surprised to see so many little kids and even babies strapped to their moms walking through the smoke-filled casinos."

It's "Sin City, not Stroller City," quipped a different user.

Another user wrote, "Security used to ensure they were out of the gambling areas … I just don’t get it. We used to love going because it was definitely geared more [toward] adults."

Fox News Digital spoke with visitors in Sin City about their thoughts about kids visiting Vegas.

A woman named Sarah from Staten Island, New York, said she had just had a conversation with someone about families traveling.

"They tried to make it family friendly quite a few years ago. Treasure Island had a pirate show, and the Mirage had this volcano show. But what I think happened was the parents weren't gambling," she said.

"If they're going to try that again, good luck with that. But they need to lower the prices if they want families here," she added.

Sarah said it doesn’t bother her to see children around.

Craig, also from Staten Island, told Fox News Digital he is not bothered by seeing children.

"We all have a bunch of grandchildren, so it wouldn't bother us. I would love to have them with us right now. They're in school," said Craig.

Irene from Los Angles said that "Vegas is very nice for the family, but the price is going up and up."

Visit Las Vegas, the official travel guide site for the city, shared a list of 31 "new and fun things" to do while in Vegas with kids.

"Don’t let all the exceptional nightlife, pool parties and elevated dining fool you — this also can certainly be an ideal spot for your family vacation," the site says.

Activities such as shows, amusement parks, museums and outdoor tours are all listed.