Large Burmese python on video getting pulled from Florida neighborhood tree: 'It was pretty dangerous’

It was one Christmas visitor that didn’t overstay its welcome.

A Burmese python that had been spotted in a Miami-Dade neighborhood was removed just days before Christmas after a resident out for a walk located the snake hiding inside an areca palm next to a home and contacted a local snake wrangler.

The snake’s removal came after neighbors grew increasingly concerned about its proximity to homes, pets and children as the holidays approached.

Video from the scene captured stunned reactions from nearby residents as the python was pulled from the palm tree.

"Oh gosh, oh my gosh," an unidentified woman can be heard gasping as the snake emerged.

Michael Ronquillo of Humane Iguana Control identified the snake on camera as a Burmese python and explained how it likely made its way into the residential area.

"So this is a Burmese python that was invading this neighborhood. It most likely came by one of the local canals. So we’re happy we were able to catch him," Ronquillo said.

While residents appeared alarmed by the snake’s size, Ronquillo remained calm as he handled it.

"Yeah, I thought it would be bigger," he said while wrangling the reptile.

Ronquillo said the python’s location made the situation especially dangerous because it was concealed deep inside an areca palm that sat directly next to a home.

"It was so deep into this areca palm that it could easily snatch someone’s pet or attack a human. Luckily a neighbor walking kept an eye on it to see where it hid," Ronquillo said.

"The areca palm was actually right next to the house, so it was pretty dangerous," he added.

The python measured "roughly 6½ feet long and weighed about 30 pounds," according to Ronquillo.

Residents were particularly worried about the potential danger to their families if the snake remained in the neighborhood.

"Since it’s not a very common occurrence, they were pretty shocked to see such a large snake in their neighborhood. They were mostly worried about pets and small children," Ronquillo said. "They were also worried if it were to lay eggs it could have been much worse."

Ronquillo explained that removing the snake was risky because of its position inside the palm.

"The position where I was hiding it was pretty dangerous since it was hard to determine where the head was with so many palm stocks that the areca has," he said.

Despite the danger, Ronquillo said experience makes a difference.

"Doing iguana removal and python removals regularly, you just get used to handling them. It’s a thrill for us," he said.

If the python had remained in the area, Ronquillo said it could have posed a serious threat to pets and wildlife.

"It would begin to consume cats and native animals such as possums and raccoons," he said.

Ronquillo said python sightings in urban areas are becoming more common.

"It’s becoming to be pretty common, there’s been at least one to two removals every month in urban areas," he said. "Roughly five months ago, we had removed another python in Doral which was causing panic as well."

He warned residents not to attempt to handle a python on their own.

"They have roughly 100 very sharp teeth oriented backwards [to] lock their prey," Ronquillo said. "Getting [a] bite can be difficult to remove or deadly if the python is very big," he added.

If residents spot a python, Ronquillo said they should avoid interfering.

"They should keep an eye on it and not harass it so it doesn’t scurry off," he said. "And again [do] not attempt to capture if you don’t have the experience."

Ronquillo said trained professionals are best equipped to handle invasive snakes safely.

"Trained python removal companies like ourselves have the knowledge and expertise to get the job done correctly and safely," he said.

"Being an invasive species, it’s also important to euthanize it humanely, as it states on FWC [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] website," he added.