Florida woman wins annual python challenge with record snake haul

A Florida woman has been crowned the winner of the state’s annual python challenge after raking in dozens of the invasive species in this year’s competition.

Taylor Stanberry placed first after wrangling 60 of the snakes during the 10-day competition in the Everglades, raking in a whopping $10,000 prize, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"I hunted every day from sundown to sunup looking for pythons," Stanberry told Fox News Digital. "It was tiring, but so worth it to save the native species here in Florida and to take home the title of first female Ultimate Grand Prize Winner."

This year’s competition wrangled in a record 294 invasive Burmese pythons, with over 900 participants from throughout the United States and Canada accepting the challenge in south Florida’s swamp.

"The 2025 Florida Python Challenge can go in the books as a success thanks to the hard work of staff, generous support from our partners, continued leadership of Governor DeSantis and involvement of the many competitors in this year’s event," Rodney Barreto, FWC Chairman, said.

Stanberry is the first woman to earn first place in the competition, while also breaking the previous record for most snakes caught since it began in 2013, FWC confirmed to Fox News Digital. She also works as a contract hunter for the state.

"I am honored for that title," Stanberry said. "Not only because I work hard daily to save the Evergaldes and the native species that call the Evergaldes home, but also because there are tons of other hard-working hunters out there - many of them being amazing female contractors."

The competition invites novice and professional snake catchers to Florida’s Everglades in an attempt to cut down on the invasive species harming the state’s wildlife. Participants are required to trap and humanely kill each snake.

"Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida has taken unprecedented steps to remove invasive pythons, protect our natural resources and conserve native wildlife," South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member "Alligator Ron" Bergeron said, adding, "Long live the Everglades!"