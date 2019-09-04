Hurricane Dorian forces Norwegian Breakaway cruise to divert to New Orleans, stranding 200

An estimated 200 cruise passengers were stuck in New Orleans after the Norwegian Breakaway was forced to divert to Louisiana on Tuesday morning because of Hurricane Dorian.

The cruise was originally scheduled to return to Miami on Sunday, but due to the storm, the ship altered course and diverted to New Orleans, where passengers are claiming they have been left without transportation, food or water.

“They’re keeping us in this cargo terminal and we can’t get out and no one can come in,” passenger Sarah Alonso said to WVUE.

“Everyone’s been starving, no one knows what’s going on, basically Norwegian Breakaway just dumped us here and said, ‘See you later,’” she added.

According to Alonso, the cruise ship staff prohibited anyone from leaving the fenced-in area, and did not provide them with food and water for hours while they were held on a charter bus.

Another passenger, Beverley Albertie, told WVUE that Norwegian handled the situation incorrectly.

“The communication was off," Albertie said.

The cruise line was reportedly helping passengers return to Florida, but some have claimed those living in the Miami-area were not assisted in getting home.

“Everyone’s losing it a little bit right now. We’ve been here for hours, it’s hot, we’ve called our families countless times with different travel arrangements, different plans,” Alonso said to WVUE.

The Norwegian Sun was also diverted to New Orleans because of the storm.

The cruise line did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.