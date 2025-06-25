July 4th travel surge expected as TSA announces record-breaking screening from past weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With summer travel in full swing and July 4th just up ahead, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced another record-breaking day of flying already achieved.

Agents screened nearly 3.1 million travelers this past Sunday, marking the busiest day nationwide in TSA’s history, according to a press release.

Sunday, June 22, also set a record at Chicago O’Hare International Airport for the most people screened on a single day. The TSA screened some 114,000 individuals that day, it said.

"On our busiest days, our officers remain laser-focused on delivering a safe and efficient screening experience to all passengers traveling through our airports," said Jim Spriggs, federal security director for TSA Illinois.

Spriggs added, "We appreciate those who arrive at the checkpoint prepared with REAL ID or another acceptable form of ID, and with no prohibited items in their carry-on bags."

The announcement comes as TSA has released its prediction for Fourth of July travel, expecting over 18.5 million Americans to take to the skies on Independence Day.

TSA’s prediction includes the Tuesday leading up to the holiday and the Monday following it.

It is expected that the highest travel volume will be on Sunday with 2.9 flyers.

"With high travel volumes expected to continue this summer and into the holiday travel seasons, travelers should arrive at the airport in plenty of time to park or return a rental car, check bags, and complete security screening before making their way to their gate," TSA reminded passengers in the press release.

AAA released its "Independence Day Travel Forecast" report, finding that 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home this July 4th.

Of the millions predicted to travel, 8% or 5.84 million Americans will be flying to their destinations.