Travel

Americans ready to hit the road in record numbers this Independence Day

AAA predicts 72.2 million travelers will journey at least 50 miles from home during extended holiday period

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Americans are predicted to set a travel record this year while celebrating the nation's 249th birthday.

AAA released its "Independence Day Travel Forecast" report, finding that 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home this July 4th.

The forecast looks not just at the Fourth of July but at holiday travel spanning from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6.

The 2025 report predicts an increase of 1.7 million travelers compared to last year while finding seven million more travelers compared to 2019.

fourth of july travel road trip people with flag

AAA forecasts a record-breaking 72.2 million Americans will travel for Independence Day this year. (iStock)

Over 60 million Americans are set to drive to their destination, which is a 2.2% increase from 2024.

Of the millions predicted to travel, 8% or 5.84 million Americans will be flying to their destinations.

About 4.78 million travelers will be using other forms of transportation such as cruises or trains. 

fourth of july travel family packing car at beach

 1.7 million more Americans will be traveling this year compared to 2024. (iStock)

Stacey Barber, AAA Travel vice president, said in a press release, "Summertime is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year."

"Following Memorial Day’s record forecast, AAA is seeing strong demand for road trips and air travel over Independence Day week," Barber said.

fourth of july revelers,

Over 60 million Americans are set to drive to their destination this Fourth of July holiday, which is a 2.2% increase from 2024. (iStock)

Over Memorial Day, a massive 45.1 million Americans traveled at least 50 miles from their home during the long weekend.

"With the holiday falling on a Friday, travelers have the option of making it a long weekend or taking the entire week to make memories with family and friends," added Barber. 