Americans ready to hit the road in record numbers this Independence Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans are predicted to set a travel record this year while celebrating the nation's 249th birthday.

AAA released its "Independence Day Travel Forecast" report, finding that 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home this July 4th.

The forecast looks not just at the Fourth of July but at holiday travel spanning from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6.

TOURISTS SPRAYED WITH WATER GUNS BY PROTESTERS AS EUROPEAN ANTI-TOURISM TREND GROWS

The 2025 report predicts an increase of 1.7 million travelers compared to last year while finding seven million more travelers compared to 2019.

Over 60 million Americans are set to drive to their destination, which is a 2.2% increase from 2024.

Of the millions predicted to travel, 8% or 5.84 million Americans will be flying to their destinations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

About 4.78 million travelers will be using other forms of transportation such as cruises or trains.

Stacey Barber, AAA Travel vice president, said in a press release, "Summertime is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Following Memorial Day’s record forecast, AAA is seeing strong demand for road trips and air travel over Independence Day week," Barber said.

Over Memorial Day, a massive 45.1 million Americans traveled at least 50 miles from their home during the long weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With the holiday falling on a Friday, travelers have the option of making it a long weekend or taking the entire week to make memories with family and friends," added Barber.