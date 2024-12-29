Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Why President Jimmy Carter was famous for peanuts

Carter was a peanut farmer before entering the political arena

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Jimmy Carter biographer E. Stanley Godbold reflects on the life of former President Jimmy Carter on ‘Fox News Live.’

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, was long associated with peanuts — an enduring symbol of his humble beginnings and a testament to the values of hard work that he embraced during his lifetime.

Before entering the political arena, Carter, who passed away at age 100 on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, managed his family's peanut farm in Plains, Georgia, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

"The key to peanut harvest was the threshing machine, which we called a ‘picker’ because it picked the nuts from the vines," said Carter, the NPS noted.

JIMMY CARTER SPENT NEARLY 2 YEARS IN HOSPICE CARE BEFORE HIS DEATH

"It was most often driven by a flat belt from the rear axle or wheel of a truck, and the dried stacks were hauled to it on wooden sleds, each pulled by a mule," Carter also said, the same source reported.

He added, "This was a big and important operation and involved all the men on the place."

jimmy carter peanut warehouse

President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, grew up on his family's peanut farm, eventually expanding it into a profitable business. (National Park Service)

After his father passed, Carter resigned from the U.S. Navy in 1953.

He saw fortune in expanding the three acres of peanuts on the farm.

Carter began growing peanut seeds himself, opening "Carter’s Warehouse," which sold seeds and shelling. 

Jimmy Carter

President Carter was a peanut farmer in Georgia before entering the political arena. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

The agri-business also supplied corn, ginned cotton, liquid nitrogen, bulk fertilizer and lime.

Carter’s connection to peanuts became a defining feature of his public image. 

It became a symbol for his White House bid, reflecting his dedication to representing everyday Americans. 

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Campaign Committee even handed out bags of peanuts with "Jimmy Carter for President" during his run against Republican Gerald Ford. 

Carter's favorite crop followed him throughout his lifetime. 

Carter's favorite crop followed him throughout his lifetime.  (Smithsonian Institution)

In Oct. 1977, President Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter hosted a Peanut Brigade Party.

The First Family hosted 500 Georgian supporters on the South Lawn for a barbecue and boiled peanuts, according to the White House Historical Association (WHAA).