JetBlue flight attendant, 51, dies from coronavirus

A JetBlue flight attendant has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to the victim's cousin. The Boston-based steward was 51 years old.

Ray Pabon passed away on Monday after contracting COVID-19, his cousin Wanda Aviles told WFXT. The man, who was diabetic, was hospitalized in March after falling ill.

“They had sedated him, because he wasn’t doing very well,” Aviles said of her late cousin’s health, which began deteriorating in recent weeks. “On Friday, they took him off the sedation, and he never came back.”

Pabon was passionate about his job as a flight attendant, and will be dearly missed, his cousin said.

“I miss him, he made a difference in many people’s lives. A lot of people loved him,” said Aviles. “Everybody misses him… everybody misses him dearly.”

Pabon is survived by his parents, who live in Georgia, WFXT reports.

The airline confirmed to WFXT that Pabon had not traveled on a flight for work recently.

At least two other JetBlue employees have also died from COVID-19, according to reports. Ralph Gismondi, 68, passed away on April 5, and Jared Lovos, 28, died on April 9. Both men were based out of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Gismondi worked as a flight attendant, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports, while Lovos, a former flight crew member, most recently worked in HR, per WXFT.

Another flight attendant employed by the carrier claimed that some employees are terrified to continue working through the ongoing outbreak following the passing of these colleagues.

“As I’m watching my co-workers around me die, I’m scared to death to go to work now. But I don’t have a choice, because I have to pay my bills,” the unnamed airline worker told WXFT.

“The people that are flying now, they shouldn’t be flying. We are flying first-time people around the country who are cashing in on a $17 flight that should be $370,” they continued. “They don’t understand that they are putting everyone at risk.”

Since the start of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, unions representing flight attendants for major carriers including American Airlines and Southwest have claimed that hundreds of their members had been stricken with COVID-19, and a few had even succumbed to the virus.