Japanese theme parks will urge guests not to make loud noises on roller coasters upon reopening

You’re still allowed to enjoy the thrill rides. Just don’t be audibly thrilled about it.

An association of theme park operators in Japan has outlined a set of recommended guidelines for the country’s popular amusements upon reopening, and it would seem they’ll be much cleaner — and quieter — than ever before.

Among the guidelines proposed by the East Japan and West Japan Amusement Park Associations, operators are being urged to comply with dozens of expected coronavirus prevention measures already being utilized by parks across the globe, such as operating at reduced capacity, increasing the frequency of cleanings, installing handwashing stations, and pre-selling tickets to control the flow of guests. Visitors should also be given temperature checks before entering, wear masks at all times, and practice social distancing once inside, the guidelines stipulate.

But that’s not all — the East Japan and West Japan Amusement Park Associations would also prefer the country’s amusement parks to be a much quieter place, to help minimize any droplets emanating from the mouths of entertainers, employees or guests. To that end, they recommend that patrons and workers be asked to refrain from using a loud voice (with lots of “splashes”). In other cases, where possible, they even advise that employees refrain from using their voice to communicate with guests.

“As a style, even if you are wearing a mask, you can combine smiles, eyes, gestures, etc.,” the associations advised, according to a translation. Other times, they recommend parks simply print and post signs to get their messages across.

Then again, being quiet in the ticketing line is no big deal — but it’s likely a lot harder on the roller coasters, where guests would also be asked to refrain from speaking loudly or making loud noises.

The Agence France-Presse further reports that these requests would apply to guests watching any of the parks’ live entertainment spectacles. Performers would also be aiding in this effort, the outlet reports, by discouraging viewers from being too audibly dazzled by what they see on stage.

These latest guidelines, which are said to be based on the Japanese government’s latest recommendations for preventing the spread of coronavoirus, come as theme parks across the globe prepare to reopen. Popular attractions such as Universal Studios and Walt Disney World have already submitted their plans for reopening in June and July, respectively, and Shanghai Disneyland had already opened earlier this month with many of the same guidelines already in place, aside from the minimal noise requirements.

The East Japan and West Japan Amusement Park Associations count dozens of theme park and amusement operators as members, including Oriental Land Co., Ltd., which operates Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea; Sanrio Entertainment Inc., the parent company of Hello Kitty; and Universal Studios Japan, among others.