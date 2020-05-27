Disney World to present reopening plans for theme park

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

What magical news.

Officials for Walt Disney World Resort will present a proposal to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force today regarding the phased reopening of the Florida theme park. Disney World has been closed to the public since March 14 in response to the coronavirus health crisis.

In a statement shared with Fox News, Disney confirmed that the reopening plans will be presented during a virtual meeting of the task force at 10 a.m. EDT.

DISNEYLAND RESORT HINTS AT 'MODIFIED’ EXPERIENCE WHEN PARK FINALLY REOPENS

According to the Associated Press, SeaWorld Orlando will also pitch its proposal for a phased reopening during the Wednesday meeting. If Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signs off on the ideas, the plans will be forwarded to Gov. Ron DeSantis for approval.

Demings also disclosed that two health officials from the county visited the theme parks on Tuesday for inspections, WESH reports.

Crosstown rival Universal Orlando announced last week that it aims to reopen Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay on June 5, following a similar meeting with county officials. Authorities approved Universal's plans and sent them along to DeSantis. The theme park’s Universal CityWalk has already reopened.

Disney World also allowed third-party businesses at its Disney Springs dining and shopping complex to open for business once again last week, albeit with new restrictions and health safety measures.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

All employees and visitors over age 2 must wear masks within Disney Springs and comply with temperature checks to screen – and keep out – those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher, the Associated Press reports. A limited number of parkgoers will also be admitted to enter the high-end outdoor shopping area with restaurants, movie theaters, a bowling alley and a Cirque du Soleil theater, to create social distancing amid the ongoing outbreak.

Shanghai Disneyland was the first of Disney’s theme parks to reopen earlier in May, with strict limits on the number of guests allowed inside, mandatory masks and temperature checks.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Disney World is central Florida’s biggest employer, with 77,000 workers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.